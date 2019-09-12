Bona Fide Brokies: Popeyes Announces ‘Bring Your Own Bun’ Campaign, Will Sell Bunless Sandwiches

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

Popeyes Launches BYOB Campaign, Get Dragged

Popeyes is STILL sold out of the insanely popular chicken sandwiches with no re-up date in sight so, naturally, they thought selling the chicken without the bun was a great idea.

No, seriously, they’re really about to make customers provide their own bread for the thirsted over chicken in a brow-furrowing decision that sparked hilarious chaos across social media.

Me, everytime I get caught leaving Popeyes after bringing some Sunnbeam white bread to make my own chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/vfHWSx9Nfx — X (@XLNB) September 12, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter to Popeyes’ bring your own bun campaign on the flip.