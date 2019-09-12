Bona Fide Brokies: Popeyes Announces ‘Bring Your Own Bun’ Campaign, Will Sell Bunless Sandwiches
- By Bossip Staff
Popeyes Launches BYOB Campaign, Get Dragged
Popeyes is STILL sold out of the insanely popular chicken sandwiches with no re-up date in sight so, naturally, they thought selling the chicken without the bun was a great idea.
No, seriously, they’re really about to make customers provide their own bread for the thirsted over chicken in a brow-furrowing decision that sparked hilarious chaos across social media.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter to Popeyes’ bring your own bun campaign on the flip.
