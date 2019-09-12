NYFW: Dapper Dan, Vic Mensa Appear As Aliette’s Spring/Summer 2020 Line Pays Homage To Black Women

Jason Rembert Showcases Aliette 2020 Line While Highlighting Black Women

Stylist to some of the biggest stars right now, Jason Rembert didn’t forget the Black women who helped him along his journey as he showcased his 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week.

You can credit Rembert for assisting Black women like Issa Rae, Lizzo, Marsai Martin and even Tracee Ellis Ross create some of their most memorable fashion moments in recent memory. Now for his own line Aliette, the multi-faceted fashion designer created an experience that pays homage to Black women for merely existing.

“I was raised by a black woman. I’m in love with a black woman. My daughter will one day become a black woman. I just wanted to make a collection that will make them happy,” he tells Essence. Vic Mensa and Dapper Dan were present to watch the women strut their stuff in Aliette. Scroll down to see some of Aliette’s 2020 collection.

Well done, right? Congratulations Jason Rembert!