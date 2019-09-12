Still Got It: Tracee Ellis-Ross Reminded Us That The Women From ‘Girlfriends’ Are All Still Fine As Hell

- By Bossip Staff
The Cast Of Girlfriends Now

Tracee Ellis Ross blew up the internet when she posted a video of a reunited cast of Girlfriends. In case you don’t remember, the show is one of the iconic, memorable black shows of all time. It revolutionized the way black women were portrayed on TV. Also, it showed four fine a$$ black women living their lives.

Obviously, since the show ended, Tracee Ellis Ross has gone on to be a huge superstar and star of Black-ish. The other three women, Jill Marie Jones, Persia White and Golden Brooks are still acting and also living their best lives. Now, it looks like we’ll see them all together again on Black-ish. This has, of course, shattered Twitter.

However, the above clip is also a reminder that these women are still fine as all hell in 2019. Want to get put on? Hit the flip and see for yourselves…

View this post on Instagram

🥵

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

View this post on Instagram

T • E • R

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

View this post on Instagram

SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA FEEL THE SUN

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

View this post on Instagram

CAPTION THIS

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Smile like your mean it! Great day! #blessings

    A post shared by Golden Brooks (@therealgolden47) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Truth or dare?

    A post shared by Golden Brooks (@therealgolden47) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Well good morning Sunday

    A post shared by Golden Brooks (@therealgolden47) on

    View this post on Instagram

    On set. #actorslife

    A post shared by Persia White (@misspersiawhite) on

    View this post on Instagram

    In ♥️ with blues…

    A post shared by Persia White (@misspersiawhite) on

    View this post on Instagram

    HAPPY 2019!!!

    A post shared by Persia White (@misspersiawhite) on

