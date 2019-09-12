For Your Viewing Pleasure: SiR Releases “That’s Why I Love You” Visuals Featuring Sabrina Claudio [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
SiR Featuring Sabrina Claudio “That’s Why I Love You” Music Video
If you haven’t listened to TDE artist SiR‘s album Chasing Summer yet, you’re doing yourself a great disservice and you should rectify it immediately.
The TDE singer is giving you soulful realness that will have you nodding your head like a G and feeling feels like just left your therapist.
His new single features Sabrina Claudio and it’s called “That’s Why I Love You”. Press play down bottom to check it out.
Don’t sleep this project is a BANGER.
