For Your Viewing Pleasure: SiR Releases “That’s Why I Love You” Visuals Featuring Sabrina Claudio [Video]

SiR Featuring Sabrina Claudio “That’s Why I Love You” Music Video

If you haven’t listened to TDE artist SiR‘s album Chasing Summer yet, you’re doing yourself a great disservice and you should rectify it immediately.

The TDE singer is giving you soulful realness that will have you nodding your head like a G and feeling feels like just left your therapist.

His new single features Sabrina Claudio and it’s called “That’s Why I Love You”. Press play down bottom to check it out.

Don’t sleep this project is a BANGER.