Playing Detective: Christina Milian Reveals How She Caught Her Ex Nick Cannon Cheating

Christina Milian Hacked Into Nick Cannon’s Phone Before Their Break-Up

Having a lot of time on your hands is usually what gets people into trouble, and that’s exactly what happened when Christina Milian was away for work in Romania for a month and had nothing better to do than look through her then-boyfriend Nick Cannon’s phone.

While sitting down with Justin Sylvester for E! News’ digital series Just the Sip, the actress looked back on the time she hacked into Nick’s phone.

“When I was dating Nick Cannon, the password somehow worked on the first check and I was right and the next thing you know, I was reading for like a month. I was reading messages,” she said. “I was stuck in Romania. I had time. I cannot bust him when I am away. I need to bust him in person so in the meantime, I’m going to get my intel, make sure this is for real for real and it was for real so it was enough.”

Cannon ended up publicly apologizing directly to his ex-girlfriend in a radio interview, saying, “If I didn’t say it before, I do apologize. I’m sorry for the things that I did. We was young. I was young, I was silly.” But after so much time has passed, Christina doesn’t appear to hold any grudges and admits Nick has probably changed in his ways by now.

The two ended their 3-year relationship in 2005 and now, nearly 15 years later, Ms. Milian is getting ready to welcome a baby with her boyfriend Matt Pokora.

“He’s the one. I definitely feel that with him,” she gushed to Justin on Just the Sip. “We made a baby together, which I’m excited about but I never imagined I’d be halfway across the world and meet this handsome, amazing person at a restaurant and my life would change like that. I did pray for that.”

Check out Christina’s full interview down below to hear more: