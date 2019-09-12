Rest In Peace: Ex-Cincinnati Bengals Baller Terrell Roberts Shot Dead At Grandmother’s House In The Bay

Former NFL Player Terrell Roberts Shot Dead In Bay Area

Terrell Roberts was a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2003-2005 and we are sad to report that he was gunned down in front of his family according to CBS San Francisco.

Police say a bearded, bald, Black man between the ages of 20 and 35 entered the house and shot Roberts in the chest and fled the scene.

Roberts’s family said he had a “heart of gold” and had no known enemies. They said he was not “mixed up in anything bad.” Neighbor Donald Monk spoke with Roberts grandmother. “She was saying that she knew some of his so-called friends but she doesn’t know who it was, why they would do it to him,” he told KPIX 5. “She didn’t know.”

Rest in peace, Terrell Roberts. Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates who are grieving.