Coming Soon: Tiffany Haddish, Salma, Hayek, And Rose Byrne Star In Hilarious New Beauty Flick ‘Like A Boss’ [Video]

‘Like A Boss’ Trailer Starring Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, & Rose Byrne

Tiffany Haddish is NOT taking her foot off of y’all necks so you might as well just accept that this is how it’s going to be for the foreseeable future.

Today we get our first look at Tiff’s new flick Like A Boss co-starring Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne.

Here’s the synopsis:

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.

Press play down bottom to check out the trailer.

Oh, we’re DEFINITELY gonna have our a$$es in the seats for this one! How bout you?