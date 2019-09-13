Mayvenn Marvelousness: World’s Largest Black-Owned Hair Extension Company Offering FREE Install Program

Mayvenn Hair Announces Mayvenn Install Program

The world’s largest black-owned extension company is offering an incredible deal. Mayvenn Hair which boasts investors like Serena Williams is offering a first of its kind model—FREE installations of their hair extensions.

The brand is promising to pay for your next salon visit with their new Mayvenn Install program. If you purchase hair from Mayvenn’s online store, they’ll pay for you to get it installed FREE of charge. The free service includes shampoo, condition, braid down, sew-in, and the style and is available in 250+ cities with over 25,000 Mayvenn certified stylists.

Mayvenn Install is the latest development in the company’s dedication to helping hairstylists develop entrepreneurial talents and grow their own businesses while making beauty accessible and affordable for all.

Here’s how it works;

After checkout (purchase 3 or more bundles – closures or frontals included), Mayvenn emails a pre-paid voucher to use during the appointment. When a stylist scans it, they get paid instantly. Additionally, Mayvenn recently partnered with QuadPay to give you the option to pay for your orders over time, in 4 interest-free payments. Now, you can slay now and pay later.

To bring this program to life, Mayvenn raised $36 million in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and Essence Ventures. Other investments came from Steve Stoute, Andre Iguodala, Jimmy Irvine, Cross Culture Ventures, Trinity Ventures, Impact America, and Core VC.

“Now with Mayvenn Install, customers will be able to buy hair and the installation service for probably 40% less than what they normally would have paid,” says Diishan Imira, CEO and co-founder of Mayvenn. “This not only expands the consumer’s access to high quality, affordable hair, but we are also focusing on helping black entrepreneurs. I am on a mission to empower hairstylists and put the money back into their pockets.”

In case you’re unaware, Mayvenn was created in 2013 by Imira, an Oakland native, who went from selling hair out of his car to working with more than 50,000 hairstylists in communities of color.

Offering quality-guaranteed virgin hair, Mayvenn currently sells bundles, closures, frontals, wigs, clip-ins, and tape-ins. Each product is crafted with the highest industry standards and comes in a variety of textures and colors. The brand also offers free 30-days returns on hair that’s been unaltered, and 30-day exchanges on all hair – even if it’s been worn, cut, or colored.

Will you be getting your strands slayed by a Mayvenn stylist???