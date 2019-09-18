Clean Your Home With These Discounted Vacuums

Unless you have the Marie Kondo genes running through your veins, you probably despise having to clean your entire home as much as the next person. It’s laborious, repetitive, and time-consuming. It’s even more of a pain if you have to squeeze it in your already packed schedule.

Cleaning is a drag, there’s no doubt about it. But you can’t really allow your living space to become a cornucopia of dirt, can you? For times when you can’t be bothered to pick up a mop, you could always rely on robotic vacuums to do your bidding. Or, if you’re worried your messes might be too much for a robot to handle, you could always upgrade to a more powerful manual vacuum. Lucky for you, these ones are on sale at hard-to-resist prices:

Don’t furrow your brow over the word “refurbished”; these vacuums have been fixed up to work just as well as their new counterparts but for a fraction of the cost! This specific Roomba model comes equipped with the revolutionary AeroForce Cleaning System, delivering up to five times more air power compared to other robot vacuums. It also features iAdapt Responsive Navigation that adjusts to all floor types and cleans under and around your furniture while avoiding stairs and all sorts of obstacles. Normally retailing for $449.99, you can grab this refurbished model for $246.99 — a savings of 45 percent.

iRobot Roomba 805 Robotic Vacuum (Certified Refurbished) – $246.99 See Deal

Have your home cleaned without lifting a finger with the ECOVACS DEEBOT. Armed with Smart Navi Mapping and Navigation Technology, it scans and maps your entire home to automatically render it spotless while you’re at work or just chilling on the sofa. It can cater to any type of mess thanks to its interchangeable inlet system and multiple cleaning modes. And since it’s compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, you can control it with just your voice. It usually goes for $499.98, but you can get it at its lowest price yet: just $249.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner – $249 See Deal

This might not be a robotic vacuum like the others, but it can help you clean your space thoroughly in less time. True to its name, the Shark IF200 is one beast of a machine: it combines deep-cleaning bristles and soft brush rolls, allowing you to transition from carpets to floors effortlessly. Its built-in Smart Response Technology boasts performance-enhancing power settings tailored for your cleaning needs, and the MultiFlex Technology lets you quickly transform it into a compact, storable unit, or bend it into a flexible wand to reach under furniture. Usually retailing for $349, you can grab this refurbished model for $169.99.

Shark IF200 Stick Vacuum (Factory Refurbished) – $169.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

