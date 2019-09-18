Forget Instagram Stories, Make Memories That Last With The Instax Camera

Despite smartphone cameras getting fancier and more hi-tech each year, there is a noticeable uptick in instant camera sales in recent years. It seems that people have been longing for the novelty of getting the physical version of their snaps in a matter of seconds. Many brands have taken advantage of this renewed hype, including Leica, Kodak, and Lomography, but the one that dominates them all is undoubtedly Fujifilm. And right now, you can take home the popular Instax Mini 9 for 15% off.

The Instax Mini 9 delivers fun, pocket-sized photos in a snap (pun totally intended). It features a bonus close-up lens attachment that lets you capture zoomed-in pictures with ease, as well as an automatic brightness adjustment dial, resulting in well-lit images every time. With this set, you’ll also get a 10-pack of mini film, so you can get to snapping right away.

Get a piece of nostalgia with the FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle. It usually goes for $129.95, but for a limited time, Bossip readers can get it for only $109.95 — a savings of 15 percent.

