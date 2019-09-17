How Do You Like Them Apples? Grab These Apple Products for a Steal!

There’s no denying it, Apple products have been known to be the most high-end, coveted electronics since time immemorial (thanks, Mr. Jobs). And with that being said, you’ve also probably observed that Apple items are ludicrously expensive.

If you’re looking to switch to Apple, now’s your chance to snag a handful of products for a discounted price. These refurbished items (read also: good as new) are on sale for a limited time, so you better act fast:

Whether for gaming, browsing, streaming, the iPad 4 can accommodate your every need. It boasts a spacious 9.7-inch screen to enjoy all your favorite content, along with 16GB of storage to house your essential files. There’s even a 5 MP iSight camera built-in for capturing clear photos and videos. Grab this refurbished model on sale for $199, 55 percent off the new cost of $447.

Apple iPad 4 9.7″ 16GB Wi-Fi Black (Certified Refurbished Grade B) – $199 See Deal

The thing about iPhones is even though Apple comes up with a new model every year, the older versions are still good to use. If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, you can’t go wrong with the iPhone 6, which boasts a powerful chip and processor to deliver outstanding overall performance. This particular model comes with 64GB of storage to accommodate all the pictures of your dog (we know you have lots), and it offers up to 14 hours of talk time. It also features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, perfect for gaming and streaming. Usually $603 new, you can get this refurbished model on sale for $269.

Apple iPhone 6 4.7″ 64GB GSM Unlocked Silver (Certified Refurbished, Grade B) – $269 See Deal

Ever dreamed of having a complete Apple desktop setup? Now’s your chance to snag one for a fraction of the cost. With this refurbished set, not only will you get an iMac that packs a punch, but you’ll also receive a keyboard and mouse to complete the ultimate Apple experience. This tech collection typically retails for $999, but you can get this refurbished set for $899 for a limited time.

Apple 27′ iMac Computer with Apple Wired Keyboard & Wired Mouse (Certified Refurbished) – $899 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.