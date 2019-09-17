This Coffee Machine Makes The Perfect Cup Every Time

There’s no arguing that coffee is the most important beverage next to water (and fine, tea). It’s your daily pick-me-up, your energy fuel that helps you conquer your otherwise insurmountable tasks for the day. It’s only right, then, that you only consume quality coffee, and not the kind that you can make from pods (which is bad for the environment, btw) or your local coffee chain (you know the one).

Crafting coffee is both an art and a science, and you can make yourself the perfect cup each time with the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker. Designed and developed in collaboration with renowned barista Tim Wendelboe, this java machine is inspired by Norway’s bustling coffee culture. It uses state-of-the-art brewing technology to give you complete control over the water and temperature, allowing for optimal (aka flavorful) results.

Every time you use it, you can observe how the coffee makes its way through the tubes and into the carafe. It also features a LED display with a kitchen timer, and a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation.

Enjoy quality coffee every day with the Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Maker. It usually goes for $349.99, but for a limited time, you can take one home on sale for $84.99.

