4 Bedroom Must-Haves to Get Cozy for Fall

Summer is almost over, and we’re ready to welcome fall with open arms once again. That means that the weather is about to be so much cooler, making your trips to snoozeville so much better. If you want to make every night even cozier, though, indulge in these sleep accessories that will make your room the comfiest place in the world:

Puro Down Light Gray 15 Lb Weighted Blanket

Find yourself tossing and turning every night? Maybe this blanket is the answer. Weighing in at 15 pounds, this seemingly magical blanket helps ground your body downwards, resulting in a calming effect to help you fall asleep faster and wake up refreshed every morning. Usually retailing for $135.99, you can get it on sale for $101.99.

Puro Down Light Gray 15 Lb Weighted Blanket (Medium) – $101.99 See Deal

Bluestone Room Humidifiers: Set of 2

Don’t allow your room to get all stuffy. This set of humidifiers feature a porous ball that absorbs and releases moisture into the air to fight dryness. All you have to do is fill the ceramic bowls with water, and let it add moisture to your space. You don’t even have to plug anything in! Normally $79.99, it’s now on sale for $19.99.

Bluestone Room Humidifiers: Set of 2 – $19.99 See Deal

Luxjet Rechargeable Capsule Motion Sensing Magnetic Lamp

Illuminate any place with this magnetic lamp that is compact enough to bring with you anywhere. Perfect for use on your bedside table or the bathroom, it features a light sense motion mode which lights up any dark environment. It has a built-in 500 mAh battery that can last up to four hours in long light mode and up to 60 days in induction mode. It also emits a soft glow that is easy on the eyes. It usually goes for $29.99, but you can get it on sale for $21.99.

Luxjet Rechargeable Capsule Motion Sensing Magnetic Lamp – $21.99 See Deal

Yaasa Elements Throw Blanket

Billed as the world’s most powerful all-in-one wellness blanket, the Elements Blanket promises to enhance your recovery, protection, and comfort with every use. It’s infused with FDA-determined Celliant™ technology that improves energy levels, allowing you to wake up feeling brand new. It also helps that it’s made of organic cotton waves to provide ultimate comfort. Take one home on sale today for $189.

Yaasa Elements Throw Blanket (Charcoal) – $189 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.