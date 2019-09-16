Who Needs a Washing Machine When You Have This Phone-Sized Cleaner?

Whether you’re a clean freak or a self-confessed slob, it’s probably safe to assume that you despise getting your favorite things dirty. Cleaning them takes so much time and effort, and even money, if you opt to have them cleaned professionally. But now, thanks to a little tool called the Sonic Soak, there’s a more efficient way to remove dirt and grime from anything. Seriously. From personal care products, clothes, and accessories to even fruits and veggies, Sonic Soak can clean it all.

It may not look like much, but this smartphone-sized wonder is capable of getting rid all sorts of nasty fecal bacteria, pesticides, and other contaminants from your precious belongings. Even more effective than a washing machine, it delivers 50W of power and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second to provide a deeper clean, thus saving you time, water, and energy. All it takes is filling a sink or bowl with water, plug in the wall unit, place your dirty items and the Sonic Soak inside, and watch it do the heavy lifting. The best part is it’s small enough to carry with you when you travel, and it’s gentle enough to handle delicates like silk, cashmere, and lingerie.

Watch it in action:

Start deep cleaning everything with the Sonic Soak. It usually retails for $250, but you can get it on sale for $135.99 for a limited time.

