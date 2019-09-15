How Do You Save the Planet? Getting These 3 Essentials Is a Start

Not to make you panic or anything, but the earth is dying. There is enough evidence to suggest that the planet we call home is collapsing at an alarming rate, and we must do everything in our power to treat it a little nicer. If you want to make an impactful change, the least you could do is to ditch your wasteful ways and shop for eco-friendly alternatives. To get you started, we’ve rounded up these three amazing, eco-friendly products. Read on for details.

Aquamiser Water Saving Atomizer

It’s simply not enough that you turn off your faucet when it’s not in use. You can cut down further on water consumption with this atomizer that turns water to high-speed mist, saving precious H20 by up to 95 percent. Ideal for homes, RVs, or boats, it features two modes: mist (0.05 GPM) and rain (0.47 GPM). Get it today for $14.99.

Aquamiser Water Saving Atomizer – $14.99 See Deal

Softy Straws Assorted Silicone Reusable Straws

Say no to plastic straws and resort to using these reusable ones instead. These silicone straws feature a non-teeth chipping silicone construction that is soft to bite, and are made to last you a long time. They’re extra long too, so you can fit them in reusable cups and tumblers. Normally $21.98, the pack is now on sale for $17.99.

Softy Straws Assorted Silicone Reusable Straws – $17.99 See Deal

pH Restore Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher

Forget buying water bottles. This pitcher can provide clean, drinking water by increasing the alkalinity and eliminating free radicals from the water inside. With every gulp, the water penetrates the cells in your body, promoting hydration and enhancing mental clarity and energy. It usually goes for $89, but you can get it on sale for $39.99.

pH Restore Alkaline Water Filter Pitcher – $39.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.