Finally, a Language Teacher That Won’t Put You to Sleep! Grab uTalk for $20

Language learning has come a long way since the time you were struggling to differentiate cabello and caballo (for what it’s worth, cabello means hair while cabello means horse) in high school Spanish. You no longer have to resort to sitting in a classroom and listening to a teacher drone on and on about words you don’t recognize and probably won’t retain later on. Now, you can choose from a slew of different apps depending on how you like to learn.

If you’re the type of person who absorbs more from hearing how native speakers talk, you’ll find the uTalk Language Education program helpful in making you fluent in a second, third, fourth, or even fifth language. Unlike other learning programs, uTalk teaches you real, practical vocabulary you would find handy when you engage with other people, and it lets you learn directly from native voice artists who really know what they’re talking about. On top of that, you can also fortify your learning by playing speaking games and measure your progress as you go along.

With a subscription, you can choose two from over 140 languages in their collection, which you can learn from any device at any time. There’s also no time limit set, so you can feel free to learn at your own pace.

