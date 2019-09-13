Steal Alert! This Wolfgang Puck Mixer Is Over 60% off

Just like with gardening, many seem to have the misconception that baking is something that only a select few can be insanely good at. But that’s not the case at all. Yes, it requires ultimate precision, and sure, it’s hard to perfect at first, but more often than not, all you need is the right set tools to produce mouthwatering cakes, pastries, and desserts.

One thing that you must absolutely have in your baking arsenal is an efficient mixer, and this Wolfgang Puck-approved one is everything you need and more. Whatever recipe you want to create, the 5-Quart Programmable Universal Mixer can help you do it easily. It’s equipped with a 600-watt motor that’s powerful enough to handle bread dough or thick batter, coupled with five-speed settings that let you mix multiple ingredients. It has an open-top design that makes it possible to add ingredients without turning the mixer off, making the entire process a cakewalk (pun totally intended). Plus, it’s even armed with a programmable timer and auto-shutoff, so you won’t have to monitor it for too long.

Bake like a celebrity chef with the Wolfgang Puck 5-Quart Programmable Universal Mixer. It usually goes for $179.95, but you can now get it on sale for $67.99.

Wolfgang Puck 5-Quart Programmable Universal Mixer – $67.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.