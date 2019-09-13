Ava DuVernay’s Critically Acclaimed Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ Renewed For Fifth Season

OWN Renews Queen Sugar For Fifth Season

Good news for Queen Sugar fans. OWN has officially renewed the hit series for a fifth season!

Starring an ever talented cast that includes Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford and more, Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed drama is a complex, exhilarating portrayal of African American family in the Deep South. The cast and crew have already won two NAACP Image Awards — Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series — and if we know Ava like we think we know Ava, the drama is only going to get realer and more enticing from here.

“Every character feels like family. Our own. I am excited to see what Ava has unfolding next for the Bordelons,” Oprah Winfrey said via press release. Ava is also excited, adding… “I’m thrilled to further explore the beauty, pain and triumph of this African-American family, with hopes that their story will continue to resonate with audiences who see themselves in the Bordelons. It’s a real honor to create this work with Warner Horizon and OWN as their support is rock-solid and wonderful.”

Tina Perry, President at OWN, said she’s inspired by Ava’s work and commitment to inclusivity.

“Ava’s vision for Queen Sugar is one of inspired storytelling, and her execution of that vision has given us a remarkable series that makes us so proud,” she said. “Her leadership and creative spirit – including the commitment to exclusively hire female directors and establish an inclusive crew – is unprecedented and evident throughout each episode of this beautiful series. We are grateful to Ava and her entire team of talented writers, producers, cast and crew and look forward to another season.”

Stay tuned. Season 5 is set to air in 2020.