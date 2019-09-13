Diddy Boppin’ Through The A: Ghetto Film School And AT&t Announce REVOLT Summit In Atlanta

AT&T and Ghetto Film School Announce REVOLT Summit in Atlanta

Under the guidance of GFS alum with deep industry experience, five creators will use a variety of film techniques they are being trained on to develop five video featurettes. This year’s winners include Markel Dantzler, Kaylee Warfield, Vyvy Thai, Janey Bronson and 2018 alum of the AT&T Believe Atlanta Westside Storytelling Competition, Quatez Oliver.

AT&T and Ghetto Film School (GFS) collaborate to offer local Atlanta filmmakers access to industry connections and mentors, and the opportunity to attend and document their experience at the REVOLT Summit. They’ll be able to explore the intersection of media, hip hop and technology within the evolving culture of Atlanta at the summit held September 12th through the 14th.

If you’re in Atlanta, you won’t want to miss this! The Combs family and a host of celebrities and innovators in the culture take over ATL as REVOLT brings the industry to the south side. For more information, check out REVOLT.tv.