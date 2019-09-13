Classic Album Incoming: Adele Files For Divorce Months After Juul-Filled Weekend With Drake

Adele Files For Divorce From Estranged Husband Simon Konecki

Nothing gives an artist more content to make a classic album than some serious relationship issues.

Rumors have been going around that Adele’s marriage was on the rocks for some time now. She and her estranged husband Simon Konecki haven’t been spotted together since January when they arrived together for Elton John’s concert in Los Angeles.

Just about a month after that encounter, in February, the award-winning songstress was spotted spending the weekend buying Juul pods and vaping with Drake at a hookah spot, then bowling after in downtown Los Angeles. Since her rendezvous with Champagne Papi, Adele’s relationship status went radio silent–until this week, that is.

Per TMZ, the singer is ready to move on with this portion of her life and has now officially filed for divorce. The couple has one son together, which they will reportedly continue to co-parent. The pair has been together since 2011, with no one knowing they were married until 2017.

Brace yourself, folks, another classic Adele album is inevitable.