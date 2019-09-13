AnyoneButTrump: Funniest Tweets From The Third Democratic Debate

Castro seeing Biden pic.twitter.com/hogF9o5QBr — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) September 13, 2019

Funniest Tweets From The Third Dem Debate

Ah yes, another mildly entertaining Dem Debate with wayyy too many questionable candidates and that one viral moment everyone’s buzzing about. This time, it was Julian Castro bullying Joe Biden (loudly and wrongly) that set the tone for a night with a loopy Kamala, aggressive Bernie, lovable Lizzy and, well, Andrew Yang basically promising to make it rain on Americans.

Here's the moment from the #DemDebate that made everyone tweet, "is Kamala Harris drunk?" pic.twitter.com/dsA32rIlBk — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 13, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets from the third Democratic Debate on the flip.