Shine Bright Like A… Check Out The Very Best Photos From Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Kristin Callahan / Ace Pictures/ SplashNews / Splash News

The Best Celebrity Photos From Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Rihanna held her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in NYC Thursday night and sparked pregnancy rumors… but sooooo many things were going on there that we wanted to share.

B atRihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: ENT / SplashNews / Splash News

The prize for the most elaborate dress definitely goes to Cardi B, whose multi-tiered blush strapless gown was literally larger than life.

Meghan Thee Stallion at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Kristin Callahan / Ace Pictures/ SplashNews / Splash News

Megan Thee Stallion channeled Jessica Rabbit, but are you feelin’ her get up? Oh and y’all know Megan brought her boo Moneybagg Yo as her date. Hit the flip for photos of them.

Megan Thee Stallion and Moneybagg Yo at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty

Megan and Moneybagg getting it IN! The PDA was real last night.

Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty

Kehlani and YG were also feeling the romance

Offset Cardi B and Slick Woods at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / Getty

We need a caption for Offset’s reaction to Cardi and Slick Woods trading conversation!

Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Kristin Callahan / Ace Pictures/ SplashNews / Splash News

Khaled and Nicole Tuck celebrated their new blessing!

Emily Bustamante and Fabolous at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Kristin Callahan / Ace Pictures/ SplashNews / Splash News

Longtime off again on again couple Emily B. and Fab were at the ball

Paula Patton at Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Source: Nancy Rivera/ SplashNews / Splash News

Paula Patton had her baby hairs popping.

Check out more photos below:

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Caption This

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.