WELP: As ‘SNL’ Hires Their First Full-Time Asian-American Cast Member, Video Shows Another New Edition Using Racial Slur

Resurfaced Video Shows Shane Gillis Using Racial Slur

Saturday Night Live‘s 45th season was getting some attention for positive reasons…until it wasn’t. Now, fans are concerned about the show’s new editions to the cast.

On Thursday, the long-running sketch comedy series announced that it added three new faces to its cast; Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Shane Gillis—a comedian from Pennsylvania who was recently recognized as a New Face at the 2019 Just for Laughs Festival.

Just a few hours after the big announcement, the messages of congratulations for Shane on the new gig came to a screeching halt as footage of him using anti-Asian slurs resurfaced on the internet, igniting a wave of backlash and calls for firing.

The clips were brought to the internet’s attention by entertainment reporter Seth Simons, who says the comments were made during a 2018 episode of the Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. The two spend a good while making disparaging remarks about different Asian cultures while simultaneously wondering why white people get such a bad reputation for being racist….ahhhh, the irony.

One of the first clips shared shows Gillis saying, “Chinatown’s f***ing nuts,” to his co-host, comedian Matt McCusker. He continues, “Let the f***ing ch**ks live there.”

today SNL announced the hiring of its first cast member of East Asian descent, and also this guy pic.twitter.com/0FAGJZJUkK — Seth Simons (@sasimons) September 12, 2019