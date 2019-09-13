It’s A Wrap: Beyoncé’s Dance Captain Ashley Everett Ends Engagement After Viral Proposal

Ashley Everett Announces Breakup After Viral Proposal

Remember that beautiful viral video of Beyoncé stepping out of the way so her dance captain Ashley Everett could get proposed to?

Well, unfortunately, desperate that touching 2016 moment seen by millions—the wedding is off.

The news comes from Ashley herself who sat down with ESSENCE to explain why she and her fiance John Silver split after 8 years of being together. According to Ashley when John popped the question during the Formation world tour she was going through TONS of things in her life including identity theft and she thinks if she and John were more “connected” he would’ve known that his timing was off with the proposal.

“2016 [the year I got engaged] was a very interesting year for me. I was a victim of identity theft while rehearsing and getting ready to tour with Beyonce. I was getting calls every day all day saying I got approved for car loans and money is being taken out of here and there. I was locked out of everything and could barely send an email. I still have stuff to get off my credit report because of that. […] Then in the Fall, I got proposed to. So it was the worst year of my life mixed with one of the happiest moments of my life – definitely an emotional roller coaster. Looking back on it now, I feel like, had we been more connected, that timing probably would not have happened then. I wasn’t in the mindset to be planning a wedding. I’m over here dealing with fraud!”

After adding that she’s more low key and noting that she doesn’t know if she’d chosen such a public proposal, Ashley told ESSENCE that she was overwhelmed with wedding planning and delayed for two years before finally calling it off.

“We ultimately decided to take some space. Space turned into a break, and the break turned into a breakup. You either grow together or grow apart. I don’t look back and feel that I wasted my time. We had a great run while it lasted and I learned a lot. I needed to be a little selfish. It was time for Ashley to date Ashley.”

Ashley says she’s now more focused than ever on herself and her Piece Of LA line and Phae Design swimsuit line. She also added that she’s casually dating.

Are you surprised to see that Ashely Everett is single?