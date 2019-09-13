What The Entire F**k?!? Texas School Says Black Boy’s Locs Are Against Dress Code, “Cut It Or Wear A Dress”

Texas Schools Tells Boy To Cut His Locs Or Wear A Dress

These Texas schools and their stupid a$$ dress codes. They should be spending more time figuring out how to keep kids from getting shot then what clothes or hairstyles they have.

According to WAPT, Grandmother Randi Woodley was told by Tatum ISD that she neede to go to the principal’s office to hear one of the most insulting, racist, and downright f***ing stupid things that we’ve ever heard:

“I was told that I needed to see the principal. so I went to the principal’s office where she explained to me that my grandson’s hair was too long,” explained Woodley. During the meeting, Woodley addressed Superintendent, Dr. J.P. Richardson, claiming during a one on one meeting with him, he gave her 3 options. “He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” said Woodley.

The schools a$$-backwards “dress code” states that “no ponytails, ducktails, rat-tails, male buns, or puffballs are allowed on male students.” Nor should males students’ hair “extend past the top of a t-shirt collar.”

Angry parents packed the halls of Tatum ISD during the most recent board meeting to voice their concerns over the school’s handling of this situation.

What the hell does any of this have to do with children learning? Who do these PUBLIC SCHOOLS FUNDED BY TAXPAYER MONEY think they are?