No Hustling Here: Keke Palmer Takes Vanity Fair’s Famous Lie Detector Test [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Keke Palmer Takes A Lie Detector Test With Vanity Fair
Strahan, Sara, and Keke cohost and Hustlers star Keke Palmer is the latest celebrity to stop by Vanity Fair to take their famous lie detector test.
Is Keke her real name? Where is she from? How long has she been acting? What are her dating preferences? Check out the video below to find out the answers to these questions and so much more as Keke takes her first lie detector test.
