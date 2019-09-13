Here’s What Happened When Megan Thee Stallion Met Rihanna At The Diamond Ball

- By Bossip Staff
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Megan Thee Stallion Meets Rihanna, Twitter Goes Crazy

Meg is having the hottest summer ever that somehow got even hotter when she met thee Rihanna at her star-studded Diamond Ball in a beautiful moment for the culture that sent the hotties into a heart-eyed tizzy.

As always, we’re very, very interested to know what they chatted about in that magical moment of hot girl excellence currently melting the whole entire internet.

Peep the hot girl hysteria over Meg meeting Rihanna on the flip.

The night started off beautifully…

Then it happened…

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

