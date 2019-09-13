Precious Little Luna Legend Knows How To Pick ‘Em! [VIDEO]

Celebrity Seeds: Precious Little Luna Legend Is Only 3-Years-Old But She Already Has Better Taste In Boys Than You

Luna Simone Stephens may be young but she’s ready!

It’s no secret that women often pick trash guys don’t always make the best choices when it comes to love, so it’s good that at just three-years-old, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter already knows to appreciate a man who always listens to her feelings and likes to share… Chrissy shared this adorable video of her daughter talking about her “boyfriend” and from the sound of it — we approve!

Chrissy’s pretty funny but Luna might have her beat.