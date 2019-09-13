A Lil Positivity: Common Bails Stranger Who Can’t Afford It Out Of A Brooklyn Detention Complex

Common Bails Stranger Out Of A Brooklyn Detention Complex

Beside being a top tier lyricist, Common is probably known for his work as an activist.

Furthering the narrative that he might just be one of the nicest guys on the planet, the Chicago native bailed a complete stranger out of a New York City jail recently on a new episode of National Geographic’s series titled, Activate: The Global Citizen Movement. The second episode of the six-part documentary series focuses on the state’s cash bail system that often disproportionately impacts poor people as well as people of color.

In an exclusive clip shared with the Daily News, which you can check out here, Common goes to the Brooklyn Detention Complex to bail out a stranger who can’t afford to do so themself.

“This is a human being that’s locked up in jail because she’s poor,” Common explains in the clip from his appearance on the docuseries. “We don’t know if she did this crime or not, if she did do the crime, let her get a fair shake…let her get a chance to defend herself. But she shouldn’t just be in jail because she doesn’t have the money.”

Later on in the full episode, Usher is also featured, which highlights other activists who have “been instrumental in pushing through New York state’s bail reform” and explores “flaws in the current cash bail system and why we need to end it.” Other celebrities featured in the series include Hugh Jackman, Gayle King, Pharrell Williams and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.