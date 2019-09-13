Namaste Bae: Jhene Aiko Offers Sound Healing With ‘Trigger Protection Mantra’ [Video]
This. Is. Good.
Jhene Aiko Releases “Trigger Protection Mantra”
Jhene Aiko is known for her strong beliefs in mindfulness and meditation and now she’s sharing a special song with fans. After already releasing her track “Triggered” addressing the bitterness and loneliness of a breakup that many felt was aimed at Big Sean, she’s released something more cathartic today for fans.
Her “Trigger Protection Mantra” features singing bowls in the key of A, E, and C to balance different chakras. She describes it this way on Instagram;
“*alchemy crystal singing bowls played by Jhené Aiko in the key of A (third eye), E (solar plexus) and C (root chakra). “The E note will help in oversensitivity to criticism, will support in releasing the need to control, and support the boosting of self esteem. Note of A will support release of nightmares and learning difficulties and strengthen high intuition and charisma. Note of high C connects to the cosmos, to the quantum field in the vibrational frequency of love. Super powerful notes, voicings and Alchemies.”
"Trigger Protection Mantra" available now on all streaming platforms ✨ link in bio. "The chord is inverted and thus rooted at the solar plexus- the energy center of personal power, strength of will, courage, spontaneous expression, mental body- deep grounded E is rooting these qualities. This key of A minor will support intuition, wisdom, perception, clairvoyance, inspiration, visioning. The tuning is minus making it 432Hz. Earth connecting, resonant- it is a pure tone mathematically connected to the universe. It imparts healing harmonics and is easily absorbed by the human system. Remember that the alchemy is just as important if not more important than the note itself. The energetic of the alchemy is what is amplified, becomes quantum and together with Jhene’s voice and her words or vowels, this is where incredible power lies. Sunstone – Sunstone is a catalyst for the masculine to evolve toward graceful integration with the feminine divine, facilitating allowance to be present without ego, to embrace the nurturing aspects of the divine mother. Accelerated and centered A note of the 3rd eye Rose Quartz – A heart-to-heart bridge energy for emotional healing and calming, Rose Quartz encourages inner harmony, softly opening the heart center to energize our love source. Rose Quartz assists in relationships, aligns the chakras and heals etheric fields, all while resonating with pure heart centered love. This energy is being accelerated by the high c. High C is at Chakra 8, our life purpose or North Star. It activates Memory, Immune exchange and illuminates the purpose of this lifetime. Laughing Buddha – A life-enhancing sonic journey into childlike joy, relaxation and letting go. Laughing Buddha radiates the love, compassion and joviality of Eastern teachings. Guiding us to love ourselves fully, not take our selves so seriously and occasionally have a good, deep belly laugh at ourselves. The healing sound of joy expressed through laughter. Low E is rooting this energy into the body for stability of these qualities in combination with rooting the activation of chakra 3 personal power, for Jhene, the power of a thousand suns in her belly!." – @crystalcadencela ✨
If you’d like to listen, the songstress recommends you do so with headphones.
Get centered with Jhene Aiko below.
N A M A S T E.
