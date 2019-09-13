Namaste Bae: Jhene Aiko Offers Sound Healing With ‘Trigger Protection Mantra’ [Video]

This. Is. Good.

Jhene Aiko Releases “Trigger Protection Mantra”

Jhene Aiko is known for her strong beliefs in mindfulness and meditation and now she’s sharing a special song with fans. After already releasing her track “Triggered” addressing the bitterness and loneliness of a breakup that many felt was aimed at Big Sean, she’s released something more cathartic today for fans.

Her “Trigger Protection Mantra” features singing bowls in the key of A, E, and C to balance different chakras. She describes it this way on Instagram;

“*alchemy crystal singing bowls played by Jhené Aiko in the key of A (third eye), E (solar plexus) and C (root chakra). “The E note will help in oversensitivity to criticism, will support in releasing the need to control, and support the boosting of self esteem. Note of A will support release of nightmares and learning difficulties and strengthen high intuition and charisma. Note of high C connects to the cosmos, to the quantum field in the vibrational frequency of love. Super powerful notes, voicings and Alchemies.”

If you’d like to listen, the songstress recommends you do so with headphones.

Get centered with Jhene Aiko below.

N A M A S T E.