La La Anthony, Karrueche And More Attend Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow’s Beauty Collab Launch

La La Anthony, Karrueche, Paris Hilton Attend Kim Kardashian And Winnie Harlow’s Event

Kim Kardashian and Winnie Harlow just launched their KKW Beauty Collab this week during NYFW and the ladies had the support of their celebrity friends Karrueche Tran, Paris Hilton and La La Anthony among others.

La La looks stunning right?

Karrueche was looking flirty.

Paris was working all her angles…

Winnie had a big of a wardrobe malfunction but we’re not going to show you that! Malfunction aside, what do you think of her launch look?

Check out Kim’s favorite makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic interviewing her and Winnie Harlow on set of their KKW Beauty x Winnie campaign shoot.

Hit the flip for more photos and videos.