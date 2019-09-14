Aubrey O’Day Revealed An Even Newer Face And Everyone Is Confused As Hell
Aubrey O’Day’s Face Keeps Changing
Aubrey O’Day has been in the game for two decades now, coming from a bright-eyed singer wanting to make a name for herself to a chart-topping artist to…whatever she is now. Aubrey has had one of the most bizarre careers we’ve ever seen, including dating a Trump of all people.
Through it all she’s had many different, um, looks. Her face has changed so much that she’s become almost unrecognizable. But her newest look? Wow. She looks like a whole different person.
Twitter is astounded, confused and a bit worried. Take a look at how people are reacting and trying to piece all of this together…
I took the #AirSculptChallenge on my chin area and @elitebodysculpture saved the day! This was the smoothest experience, fast healing, no pain, and an overall great outcome. Anyone out there battling the double chin area should knock it out with this procedure! This is a non invasive office procedure that doesn’t take longer than 20 minutes total! It’s a hard area to battle with just work outs or meal plans, this surgery will be your answer. So thankful for @elitebodysculpture, my AirSculpt procedure was completely painless & I was awake the entire time. It truly was an ELITE experience!
