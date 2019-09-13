FindYourCanvas: Bombay Sapphire Stirs Creativity With Exquisite Multisensory Experience

Bombay Sapphire Celebrates Tastemakers & Creatives

Bombay Sapphire dazzled guests with an exquisite multisensory experience that masterfully blended sight, touch, smell, taste and sound with premium cocktails that flowed endlessly from a next-level open bar.

Hosted at the Westside Cultural Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta, the invite-only soirée stirred the imagination with swanky Atlanta flair while celebrating local tastemakers, influencers and creatives.

The brand’s signature ten botanicals and one-of-a-kind vapor infusion distilling process popped inside an artsy wonderland that featured exciting dancers, sensory stations and mist-filled rooms with pleasant surprises.

Elegantly decorated spaces (and a cool mirror room) served as the perfect Instagrammable backdrops for guests and our exclusive interview with renowned artist Hebru Brantley who revealed how he stirs creativity and finds his canvas as an inspiring creative with a celebrity clientele.

