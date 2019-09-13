Independent Bliss: Tinashe Sets The Record Straight About Those Rumors She’s Rocking With Roc Nation

Despite Rumors, Tinashe Is Not Signed To Roc Nation

Those rumors that Tinashe is signed to Roc Nation are getting squashed just as quickly as they made headlines.

TMZ caught up with the singer as was leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood Thursday night, which is when they asked if it’s true she’s joining Jay-Z’s legendary label. Unfortunately for those hoping for a deal, she tells paparazzi that she’s an independent artist and still hasn’t signed anything.

As the publication points out, Tinashe’s wording is very interesting here, because she seems to hint that there is an offer out for her–but she’s just not signing any deals until she puts out some music on her own first. Interesting.

Even though the notion of a big signing bonus couldn’t sway her right now, the roster of artists on a label like Roc Nation sure does sweeten the deal. Tinashe makes it clear she’d be excited to work with the company that boasts artists like Rihanna sometime in the future.

Maybe we’ll see a partnership between Roc Nation and Tinashe someday down the line, but for now, we’re getting a healthy helping of independent Nashe. We’re here for it.