National F**k Y’all League: Antonio Brown Allowed To Play Sunday Amid Britney Howard’s Rape Allegation

Antonio Brown Will Play Sunday Amid Rape Allegations

Antonio Brown‘s shenanigans in NFL locker rooms and social media are comical now in comparison to the trouble that he now finds himself in. Just a few days ago, Britney Howard came forward to publicly accuse Antonio Brown of rape and other sexual assaults via a federal civil lawsuit.

After all the talk that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has done about the league’s responsibility to protect women from their abusive players in the wake of the Ray Rice domestic violence incident, would Antonio Brown be allowed to suit up on Sunday?

Yes. Yes he will.

According to ESPN, the NFL will not place Brown on the Commissioner’s exempt list and thus will be lining up to catch passes from Tom Brady against the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

In case you hadn’t read them, here are the emails that Antonio is accused of sending outside of the forcible rape that Britney claims he enacted against her.

These are the emails Antonio Brown allegedly sent to his accuser in the rape court. pic.twitter.com/hGHEbiY8F6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 11, 2019

Yet and still, Brown will be suited and booted for Belichick and his boys.

On Wednesday, Belichick wouldn’t commit to Brown playing, saying the team was taking it “day to day.” Since then, Brown has participated in two practices — with a third to come later Friday — and has impressed his new teammates. “AB is AB. We all know what he brings to the table. Excited to have him here,” safety Duron Harmon said, adding: “He’s doing everything the right way.”

Of course, “the right way”…