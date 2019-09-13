Must Be Nice! Felicity Huffman Sentenced To Only 14 Days Behind Bars In College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman Has Been Sentenced To 2 Weeks in Prison

Felicity Huffman has finally been sentenced for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

According to reports from TMZ, the Desperate Housewives actress was sentenced to only 14 days in prison on Friday in a Boston federal courtroom.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities impacted by my actions,” she said during the hearing. “I have inflicted more damage (on her daughter) than I could’ve ever imagined. I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”

This sentencing comes about a week after news that prosecutors recommended a month behind bars, arguing that house arrest at a luxurious pad is far from being a punishment. The actress’ legal team was pushing for no prison time after Huffman admitted to paying a proctor $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores.

The 56-year-old will begin her sentence on October 25 and in addition to the prison time, she was fined $30,000, received a year of supervised release, and has been ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

Though the high-profile actress receiving any jail time is relatively shocking, 14 days is nothing compared to sentences for those like Tanya McDowell, the black mother serving 12 years for sending her child to school in a better district.

Are we surprised? No. Are we disappointed? Absolutely.