A Lil’ Positivity: Meek Mill Donates Backpacks & School Supplies To Kids AT His Old Elementary School

Meek Mill Gives Back To The Kids At His Old Elementary School

It’s great to see celebs give back to the places that raised them. This week Meek Mill returned to his old elementary school with a few gifts for the kids and words f encouragement tot he youth.

Meek partnered up with with Puma to donate a year’s worth of supplies to more than 30 classrooms at James G. Blaine Elementary in Philly. On top of that Meek and Puma also surprised students with over 500 new backpacks filled with school supplies.

Got together with to @puma surprise students at James G. Blaine school. Every student at the school received a backpack and supplies pic.twitter.com/GmGfGJH4MI — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 13, 2019