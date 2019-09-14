So Dope: Dwyane Wade & Family Donate $50,000 To Organization That Promotes LBGT Education & Inclusion

The Wade Family Donates 50,000 To LGBT Advocacy Group

The Wade family gave back in a major way. The former NBA Champion took to Instagram to announce his families new partnership with a clothing company to donate $50,000 to the organization GLSEN.

“GSLEN” is an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression and to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.

Fifty percent of the family’s apparel purchase will reportedly also go to GSLEN in addition to their donation.

Gabrielle Union wrote: