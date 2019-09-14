So Dope: Dwyane Wade & Family Donate $50,000 To Organization That Promotes LBGT Education & Inclusion
The Wade family gave back in a major way. The former NBA Champion took to Instagram to announce his families new partnership with a clothing company to donate $50,000 to the organization GLSEN.
“GSLEN” is an education organization working to end discrimination, harassment, and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression and to prompt LGBT cultural inclusion and awareness in K-12 schools.
Fifty percent of the family’s apparel purchase will reportedly also go to GSLEN in addition to their donation.
Gabrielle Union wrote:
As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.
