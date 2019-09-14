It Be Your Own Kids: Teenage Girl Charged After Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Her Parents

Florida Teen Charged With Trying To Put A Hit Out On Her Own Parents

According to CBS Miami, a Florida teen was arrested this week and charged with attempting to have her parents killed.

Alyssa Michelle Hatcher,17, allegedly stole nearly $1,500 from her parents’ bank account to pay for the murder-for-hire plot. According to the place records, Hatcher used $400 to pay a close friend to have her parents killed, and when the friend failed to carry out the attack, she paid another person $900 to do it.

The girl’s boyfriend reported to investigators that he had seen her at “a known drug house” where she told him she wanted to kill her parents. When an investigator at her home interviewed her, Hatcher said that in addition to paying two people to kill her parents, she also used the money she had stolen from her parents to buy cocaine. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Hatcher has been officially charged as a juvenile with two counts of criminal solicitation for murder.