Flexing On Camera: Odell Beckham Jr. Discusses The Items He Can’t Live Without [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. Lists The Items He Can’t Live Without

Odell Beckham Jr. recently had his long-awaited Cleveland Browns debut in the NFL. Although that first game didn’t end with a W, the flashy baller was able to turn heads and make headlines when he took the field wearing a $400k Richard Mille watch. A choice that many criticized and paired it with their opinion that he isn’t focused on the game.

Around the same time, OBJ sat down with GQ to discuss items he can’t live without and the watch was right there with him and on his list. Odell is a real life socialite, so hearing him talk items he cant live without is a must-see.

See all of the items Odell Beckham Jr. can’t live without down below: