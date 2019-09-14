London On Da Track Blasted By TWO Baby Mamas After He Affirms His Urge To Knock Up Singer Summer Walker

Two Of London On Da Tracks Baby Mamas Allege He’s An Ain’t Isht Daddy

Messy.

Music producer London On Da Track thought he was flattering by proclaiming his urge to knock up his current lady Summer Walker, but that backed fired. Now, TWO of the mothers of his existing kids are calling him out for not being present.

London posted a coupled-up photo of him and Summer Walker. Smitten, the father of three kids already wrote in the caption,

“we could go half on a baby ?? on purpose ?”

As soon as the post went up, DayyBella, the mother ofLondon’sfour-month-old son called him out for allegedly not taking care of the kids he has now. In a comment she said:

“Meanwhile he don’t take care of the ones he got.”

Yikes! DayyBella shared pictures of her and London’s newborn just last month.

Unfortunately, the mom of London’s fresh newborn wasn’t the only baby mama to pull his card. But there’s at least ONE other baby mama coming to his defense.

