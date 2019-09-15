Prayers Up: Legendary Rapper Kurupt Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital After Alcohol Relapse

Kurupt Reportedly Rushed To Hospital After Alcohol Relapse

According to TMZ, legendary West Coast rapper Kurupt has reportedly been rushed to the hospital following an alcohol relapse on the set of We TV’s hit show “Marriage Boot Camp”.

Kurupt reportedly missed two days of filming because he was recuperating in the hospital after a night of excessive drinking. He allegedly drank so much that he got sick and had to seek medical treatment. Kurupt has been transparent about his struggles with alcohol and was aware that the show wasn’t a friendly environment for recovering addicts.

The producers on set reportedly kept the alcohol flowing for cast members, leading to Kurupt’s hospital stint. But after this incident We TV is contemplating banning drinks from upcoming seasons.

Kurupt is set to appear on the show with his estranged wife, Jovan “Tookie” Brown.