SMH: Parent Reportedly Opens Fire At A Youth Football Game After Argument

Man Opens Fire After AN Argument At A Youth Football Game

According to CNN, a woman and young girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting outside of a youth football game.

A group of parents were allegedly arguing near a youth football game at Eastern Hills Elementary School when the son of one of the parents arrived with a handgun and started shooting. A woman on the scene was shot in the leg and the girl was grazed by a bullet on her back.

As of this writing, police are still searching for the person they believe was the shooter.

A football player who was stretching for the game told WFAA he saw a man shoot a gun, then take off running. “I ran, and they said ‘Duck!’ so I ducked on the floor,” 11-year-old Adrian Moreno said. “I was laying. It was scary.”