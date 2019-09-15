SMH: Lil Wayne Cancels Tour Stop In St. Louis Tour After Getting Kicked Out Of His Hotel

Lil Wayne Gets Kicked Out Of The Ritz-Carlton And Cancels His Concert

Lil Wayne was scheduled to join Blink-182 for a concert in St. Louis on Saturday night, but the rapper announced on his Twitter page that he’ll be skipping the show instead. This joint tour with Blink-182 seems to be a troubled one for Wayne, as this isn’t the first time he’s has run into troubles and possible cancellations.

This time, the rapper is telling fans that police and the Ritz-Carlton are responsible.

Weezy took to social media to explain that he wouldn’t be performing on Saturday night after being kicked out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in St. Louis. “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the Ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide,” the rapper tweeted, breaking news to fans. “Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho.”

Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

It’s still not clear why police got involved and ended up cutting Wayne’s stay short, but apparently the situation was enough to stop him from performing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre later that night. He assured fans later on that he will still be performing in Cincinnati as scheduled on Monday.

Katch me in Cincinnati Monday !! Luv! 🤙🏾 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019

The venue confirmed later on Saturday that Wayne would not be in the building, but the show still went on with Blink-182.

This hiccup on tour isn’t the first problem Weezy has had while touring recently. Back in July, Lil Wayne cut his set short and warned fans that it “might” be his last stop on the tour with the Blink-182. He later clarified that he would not drop out of the tour and said, “I’m having too much fun with my bros.” Later that same month, he canceled his Tampa performance last-minute.