VERSATILITY: Wiz Khalifa Is Set To Star In New Apple TV+ Series ‘Dickinson’ As The Personification Of Death

Wiz Khalifa Is Starring In A New Series On Apple TV+

Wiz Khalifa has a new acting gig on his resume, and it looks like it’s going to be a lot different than the Wiz we all know and love.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper will star as the personification of death in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Dickinson. This show is going to follow the young life of the famous poet Emily Dickinson.

“We literally put Wiz Khalifa on our tone board as this would be the dream,” show creator Alena Smith told EW when speaking on their decision to cast such an unlikely lead. “Like he’s the aesthetic we want Death to have and then somehow we magically got Wiz Khalifa, so that was incredible.”

Also set to star in the series is Hailee Steinfeld, who will play alongside Khalifa as a young Emily Dickinson. Khalifa and the idea of death will serve as Dickinson’s muse and lover throughout the series. The show blends hip-hop and poetry to convey their romance and will also infuse modern music and dialogue to make the overall story palatable for audiences.

“I wanted Death to be the coolest guy in the world because Emily is in love with Death,” Smith continued. “Part of the story of the season is about her coming to a more realistic and mature understanding of Death, but where she begins is a kind of Goth worship of death. I just really wanted it to be someone that you would genuinely get excited to see.”

We all know and love Wiz for having such a laid-back yet fun-loving personality in real life, so it will definitely be different watching him as the personification of death.

Dickinson is set to premiere when Apple TV+ becomes available for users on November 1.