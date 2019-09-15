We’re TIRED: James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Really Won An Emmy Over Beyoncé’s Monumental Masterpiece ‘Homecoming’

Fans Are NOT HAPPY With Homecoming‘s Creative Arts Emmys Oversight

When Beyoncé headlined Coachella in 2018, fans crowded around their laptops and made an event out of the livestream, live-tweeting about the concert and gushing over the insane dedication and production value put into the show. A year later, Netflix released Homecoming, a documentary which included that same iconic performance footage (compiled from both Coachella weekends) along with a behind-the-scenes look at just how much work went into making the whole thing happen.

Fast forward to present day, Beyoncé’s concert film was nominated for six Emmys: outstanding variety special, outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding music direction; outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

Somehow, at the Creative Arts Emmys on September 14, Homecoming came up completely empty-handed.

Though not getting recognized in general has a lot of Beyoncé fans upset, even more upsetting is what Homecoming was beat by. Though the documentary was nominated and snubbed in several categories, the one oversight that’s gaining attention is “Best Variety Special,” where Bey’s concert special lost to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney, When Corden Met McCartney. Corden’s series also won in several other categories including “Best Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video Control” and “Best Short Form Variety Series.”

If you’re not familiar with Carpool Karaoke, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Late night host James Corden drives around with different celebrities while they sing along to songs together. That’s it. And that’s the series that won multiple awards while Beyonce and her Homecoming crew went home empty-handed (metaphorically, because Beyoncé didn’t actually show up to the award show…obviously).

For a series that has the same production value as Cash Cab, fans are outraged that Carpool Karaoke went home with awards for camerawork and other accolades while Homecoming was completely snubbed. In what world would someone whose seen a Beyoncé performance and some karaoke ever pick the karaoke?!

To say this weird Emmys outcome has caused some outrage online would be an understatement. Here’s what fans had to say once news broke that James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke won over Beyoncé’s masterful Coachella performance portrayed in Homecoming:

Award shows are a fucking joke. How does Carpool Karaoke win an #Emmy over Beyoncé's #Homecoming ? Yes, James Corden is entertaining, but he's not the first Black Woman to headline Coachella. — HOT NERD JAZZZ (@sasssyjazzzy) September 15, 2019

WAITTTT hold the mothafuckin phone. I’ve just been reminded that in 2016, Lemonade ALSO lost the emmy to Carpool Karaoke I just 🤯 pic.twitter.com/buO4YFA82q — Daniel James Belnavis (@danielbelnavis) September 15, 2019

nah i’m crying what camerawork does carpool karaoke even have ? anyone with an iphone 4 and above and a functioning vehicle could replicate it i CANNNTTTTTTT i’m actually sick — cashapp: $emoblackthot (@emoblackthot) September 15, 2019