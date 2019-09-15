Demi Moore Reveals She Started Drinking & Suffered A Miscarriage Six Months Into Pregnancy With Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore Makes Some Shocking Revelations In Her Forthcoming Memoir

Demi Moore reveals some seriously unexpected and personal details in her new book.

In the forthcoming memoir, Inside Out, the actress opens up about losing a pregnancy during her relationship with ex Ashton Kutcher, going on to say that she blamed herself for it because she was drinking at the time.

According to reports from the New York Times, Moore revealed in the book that she suffered a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy back in the early 2000s, before she and Kutcher ended up getting married. She was so far into the pregnancy, the couple had already decided on a name for the baby girl.

The publication goes on to say that the actress, “started drinking again and blamed herself for the loss.” She and Kutcher tried to conceive again through fertility treatments, but her drinking only got worse. On top of that, Demi began abusing Vicodin.

Luckily, Moore told the New York Times she’s now sober. But those aforementioned revelations were far from the only shocking details the actress laid out in her memoir.

In the book, she also accuses her then-husband Ashton Kutcher of cheating on her before they separated in 2011. At the time, Page Six reported that Kutcher allegedly had an affair with a 22-year-old blonde on the night of his sixth wedding anniversary with Moore.

Demi goes on to reveal several other explosive stories throughout the book, including revealing that she was raped at 15 and once suffered a seizure after smoking synthetic cannabis and inhaling nitrous oxide at a party with her daughter, Rumer Willis.

Moore reportedly began writing her memoir two years ago after going to rehab for trauma, co-dependency and substance abuse and fixing her relationship with her daughters.

Inside Out will be available on September 24.