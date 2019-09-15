GTFOH: Candice Owens Gets MAGA Massacred Across The Revolt Stage By T.I.

Candice Owens Gets Dragged Across The Revolt Stage By TIP

Candace Owens, with all of her “free-thinking,” is still unable to admit that the guy in the White House promotes white supremacy and racism.

That’s all fine and dandy if that’s how she wants to live, just long as she keeps it to herself and her circle of sunken place citizens. The problem with Candace’s beliefs this weekend was the fact that she brought herself to Diddy’s Revolt Music Conference in Atlanta along with all of her MAGA propaganda. To make things even spicier, whoever booked Owens for the event decided to put her on a panel with T.I. and Killer Mike, two of the most outspoken rappers and activists in the game.

Now you already know that neither one of them were going to let her get up there and lie or not have her facts together. When the topic of Trump being racist came up, she tried to defend him with every drop of MAGA blood that runs through her body. Candace repeatedly asked when Trump directly said remarks that seem racist or put down black people–which is when ATL commander in chief T.I. tore her azz a new one.

When the rest of the speakers on the panel told Owens that “Make America Great Again” was a slight at black people, she mentioned Ronald Reagan using the slogan and asked was it racist back then (News flash: it was). That’s when TIP interrupted her to ask “When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period of America are we talking about?” And the rest, well, you just need to watch yourself because words alone can’t properly describe the dragging.