Is Demi Lovato Sweetly Swirling With This Black “Bachelorette” Contestant?
Demi Lovato has had her share of ups and downs but things are looking good right now for the singer who may have met her match thanks to Season 15 of “The Bachelorette”
A source tells PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson are “having fun and getting to know each other.”
The source adds, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”
Lovato posted about Johnson, 31, on her social media during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette but the pair got the public talking earlier this month when Johnson commented Lovato’s unedited bikini pic.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
Apparently Lovato wasn’t the only one appreciating her bikini bawwwwdy, flaws and all, because Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”
Lovato responded with the kiss and tongue out emojis…
@themikejohnson3 SIR……demi lovato said hey https://t.co/gN2GLdCe6T—
The San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager won over Lovato during his time on TV prompting the pop star to post about her favorite contestant on The Bachelorette on her Instagram story at one point saying, “Mike I accept your rose.”
When Johnson tweeted wondering where his “future wife” was, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”
But despite Lovato’s appearance on “The Bachelorette” season finale, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check
Last month, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check last month that he and Lovato had “not connected” yet.
“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said. “No to both.”
“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”
Seems like time has definitely brought some progress. What do you think about this match?
Check out more photos of Mike below and tell us if you think he’s got what it takes to make Demi a happy woman.
