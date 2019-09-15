Is Demi Lovato Sweetly Swirling With This Black “Bachelorette” Contestant?

Demi Lovato May Have Met Her Match With “The Bachelorette” Contestant Mike Johnson

Demi Lovato has had her share of ups and downs but things are looking good right now for the singer who may have met her match thanks to Season 15 of “The Bachelorette”

A source tells PEOPLE that the singer, 27, and former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson are “having fun and getting to know each other.”

The source adds, “They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out.”

Lovato posted about Johnson, 31, on her social media during his time on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette but the pair got the public talking earlier this month when Johnson commented Lovato’s unedited bikini pic.

Apparently Lovato wasn’t the only one appreciating her bikini bawwwwdy, flaws and all, because Johnson commented, “Look at me like that again … Love yaself.”

Lovato responded with the kiss and tongue out emojis…

The San Antonio, Texas-based portfolio manager won over Lovato during his time on TV prompting the pop star to post about her favorite contestant on The Bachelorette on her Instagram story at one point saying, “Mike I accept your rose.”

Jus saying, my future wife though🌹girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where u hiding👀 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) July 2, 2019

When Johnson tweeted wondering where his “future wife” was, Lovato wrote, “I’M RIGHT HERE MIKE I’M RIGHT HERE BOO MY MOM ALREADY LOVES YOU TOO.”

Idk if you know but demi lovato has a major crush on you 😏 pic.twitter.com/x3M8SRPi4j — 𝐤𝐚𝐬 💫 (@isparklelovato) July 2, 2019

But despite Lovato’s appearance on “The Bachelorette” season finale, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check

Demi times two! We are LIVING for Demi Lovato and @demi_burnett bonding at #TheBacheloretteFinale! pic.twitter.com/e8VdeHAfmh — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 31, 2019

Last month, Johnson told PeopleTV’s Reality Check last month that he and Lovato had “not connected” yet.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said. “No to both.”

I want to text someone some freaky things every now and then🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson1_) August 16, 2019

“She would definitely be cool to reach out to, but neither one of us have reached out to each other,” he said. “I think she’s sexy, she’s got a nice little booty on her and she has good voice.”

Seems like time has definitely brought some progress. What do you think about this match?

Check out more photos of Mike below and tell us if you think he’s got what it takes to make Demi a happy woman.