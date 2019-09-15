Breathe Again: Toni Braxton Bares Her BANGIN’ 51-Year-Old Baaaawdy In Orange Theory Thirst Trap

Toni Braxton Shares Full Body Photo

Living legend Toni Braxton is putting 20-year-olds to shame with her recent full baaaaawdy photo. The 51-year-old set the internet ablaze this weekend when she dropped a selfie showing off her fit frame that she says is due in part to Orange Theory fitness.

She also pointed out the scars on her stomach from her hysterectomy.

SHEEEESH!

In case you didn’t know Orange Theory is a one-hour fitness class that uses heart rate-based interval training to burn extra calories post-workout.

Toni is not a paid spokesperson for the fitness program but in January she gushed that she goes to Orange Theory to blow off steam.

“How to de-stress, that’s the magic question,” said Toni to Organic Spa Magazine. “I work out almost every day. I do Orange theory, which is everything. I don’t have an endorsement for them. I just love that class. It’s incredible. I have a heart monitor on, so I know how far I can go. Sometimes when you’re working out you overwork your body, but this keeps me right there.”

She also started an OT fitness challenge back in July.

Maybe WE should try Orange Theory—-Toni looks amazing and she’s shattering the Internet.

Toni Braxton’s recent IG post should really be body goals for everybody this season. Sheesh!!!! — PH∧M (@whtup_pham) September 14, 2019

What do YOU think about 51-year-old Toni Braxton’s thirst trap???